NEW YORK, July 28 U.S. companies raised more
cash in the second quarter than they did in the first quarter
but they expect the buildup to fade, a survey by the Association
for Financial Professionals released on Monday showed.
The Washington-based group, which represents corporate
treasurers worldwide, said its index of quarterly cash holdings
rose to 12 points in the latest quarter from 4 in the previous
quarter, due to stronger operating cash flows. The index was 12
for the same quarter in 2013.
A measure of how aggressively treasurers invest cash fell
from 10 points to 2, matching the level set in the third quarter
of 2013.
This signals that "companies had become more conservative in
their short-term investments, or that they were becoming more
restrictive in selecting among short-term asset classes and
credit qualities," the group said in a statement.
The survey's forward indicator suggested treasurers expect a
slower rate of increase in cash holdings. The indicator fell 2
points to 10 in the latest quarter.
The slower pace of cash accumulation would come after the
U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission opted for moderate
reforms of the $2.6 trillion money-market fund industry last
Wednesday.
"Uncertainty around money-market mutual funds has finally
settled and corporate treasurers can move on," Jim Kaitz, AFP's
president and chief executive, said in a statement. "Businesses
are moving their cash to other ultra-safe short-term investment
vehicles as they seek opportunities to deploy their investment
holdings."
A separate survey from the group released earlier this month
showed 52 percent of U.S. corporate cash was kept in bank
accounts, which was the highest level since the group began
tracking the data annually in 2006. Roughly 23 percent of
corporate cash was maintained in money market funds or U.S.
Treasuries securities.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Peter Galloway)