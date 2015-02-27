Feb 27 While U.S. corporations sometimes may be
viewed as persons when it comes to religious beliefs and free
speech, a Delaware judge has ruled they cannot be called to
testify in court.
The unusual ruling came on the fifth day of a two-week trial
over the 2013 management buyout of Dole Food Co Inc,
the world's largest fruit and vegetable producer.
Dole's owner, Chief Executive David Murdock, Deutsche Bank
and two directors are defending against shareholder allegations
they engineered a deal that allowed Murdock to buy out public
shareholders of the company on the cheap.
Last year, the defendants identified investment bank Stifel,
Nicolaus & Co as their expert witness to testify about the value
of Dole at the time of Murdock buyout, which was completed at
$13.50 per share.
Although the defendants presented an expert report written
by Seth Ferguson, a managing director at Stifel, they insisted
Stifel was the witness because the report was a team effort, an
argument that the Delaware judge rejected.
"This decision holds that an expert witness must be a
biological person," Travis Laster, a judge on the Delaware Court
of Chancery, wrote in a nine-page opinion on Friday.
He acknowledged that the law often regards corporations as
persons in many commercial contexts, but not when it comes to
the witness stand in court.
"Lacking a conscience, it cannot take an oath or provide an
affirmation," wrote Laster. "And because of its incorporeal
nature, it cannot even meet Delaware's statutory requirement
that a person taking an oath do so 'with the uplifted hand.'"
Laster cited a few cases stretching back more than 100 years
that raised the question of a corporation as an expert witness,
but he said it does not appear the issue has been litigated
before.
Laster allowed Stifel's managing director to testify on the
investment bank's behalf, which the defendants had planned all
along. "Ferguson has a body and brain. Assuming he is otherwise
qualified, he can serve as an expert witness."
In recent years, the U.S. Supreme Court has bolstered
corporate rights by allowing companies to spend more in
political campaigns and object on religious grounds to
government regulations.
Laster noted there are limits to the "corporations are
people" argument.
"As earlier generations framed it, a corporation has no
soul."
