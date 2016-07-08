July 8 Two former executives at New Jersey-based
construction management company Louis Berger have been sentenced
for their roles in a scheme to secure government contracts by
bribing foreign officials, U.S. prosecutors said.
James McClung, 60, was sentenced on Thursday by U.S.
District Judge Mary Cooper in Trenton, New Jersey, to one year
in prison. Richard Hirsch, 62, was sentenced by the judge on
Friday to two years of probation and fined $10,000.
Their sentencing capped an investigation into what the U.S.
Justice Department called a long-running bribery scheme at Louis
Berger to secure government construction management contracts by
bribing officials in India, Indonesia, Vietnam and Kuwait.
The probe led to Louis Berger, a $1 billion privately-held
company based in Morristown, New Jersey, agreeing in July 2015
to pay $17.1 million as part of a deferred prosecution agreement
and retain a compliance monitor for three years.
A lawyer for Hirsch did not respond to requests for comment,
nor did Louis Berger. A lawyer for McClung declined to comment.
Prosecutors said from 1998 to 2010, Louis Berger and its
employees orchestrated $3.9 million in bribe payments to foreign
officials.
Those employees included McClung, a senior vice president
from Dubai responsible for its India and Vietnam operations, and
Hirsch, a senior vice president from the Philippines responsible
for its operations there and in Indonesia, Thailand and Vietnam.
Both men pleaded guilty in July 2015 to two counts including
that they violated the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act.
