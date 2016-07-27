WASHINGTON, July 27 U.S. Treasury on Wednesday said it was expanding the scope of its program targeting money laundering through real estate purchases to include all New York City's boroughs, Florida's Broward and Palm Beach counties, and Los Angeles, San Francisco, and San Diego in California, as well as San Antonio in Texas.

The order requiring U.S. title insurance companies to identify the natural persons behind shell companies buying high-end houses with all cash will still cover Manhattan and Miami-Dade County, the two areas that were the focus of the original program announced in January. (Reporting by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Bernard Orr)