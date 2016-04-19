(Adds details, quotes and context)
ISTANBUL, April 19 Turkey's plan to impose
anti-dumping duties on U.S. cotton imports will drive up costs
for its own textile producers, hurting the competitiveness of
their exports, the head of an industry group said on Tuesday.
Ankara has decided to place 3 percent duties on U.S. cotton
imports, saying in an announcement on Sunday that imports were
hurting domestic cotton production. U.S. cotton farmers have
said they will fight the decision through the World Trade
Organization and Turkish courts.
The spat is likely to put strain on trade relations between
one of the world's top fibre growers and one of its biggest
customers at a time of weak global prices and demand.
"This is a decision that will increase raw material costs of
textile producers by 2-3 percent and will somewhat affect price
competitiveness of Turkish exports," Ismail Gulle, head of the
Istanbul Textile and Raw Materials Exporters Union, whose
members account for 70 percent of Turkish textile exports.
"U.S. cotton has specialty uses, it is not something we
could give up using, the industry will shoulder the costs."
Turkey is the second-biggest buyer of U.S. cotton, with
shipments ranging from 1.5 million to 2 million bales per year.
Turkey exported $17 billion worth of garments and
ready-to-wear clothing last year, and $8 billion of textiles and
raw materials, according to industry data.
The move had been widely expected since February, when
Turkey's economy ministry said U.S. cotton was hurting the
domestic cotton industry.
"It was determined that the material damage to local
production branch has been the result of dumping in imports,"
the government said in its official gazette on Sunday,
announcing the move.
(Reporting by Can Sezer, editing by David Evans; writing by
David Dolan; editing by Jason Neely and David Evans)