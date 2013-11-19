WASHINGTON Nov 19 Many U.S. counties can expect
an uptick in their leading revenue source - property taxes -
after hundreds saw real estate values within their borders
increase in 2012, a survey by Thomson Reuters and the National
Association of Counties said Tuesday.
Altogether, 71 percent of the 712 county governments
surveyed said their assessed property values had risen. Those
governments represent roughly a quarter of all counties in the
country. Counties in western states, where the housing downturn
hit hard, are slightly behind - only 58 percent of those
surveyed said the values had risen.
"Increases were reported across all county sizes, but most
prevalent in counties with populations of 50,000 and under," the
report found, adding that 2012 was the second straight year of
increases.
Counties rely heavily on property taxes. As the real estate
market turned a corner in recent years, though, their revenues
have been slow to follow because of a time lag. Local
governments infrequently re-assess the values used to determine
how much tax to levy, with most following a three-year
assessment cycle.
Among all the counties, 28 percent said they had seen a drop
in property tax delinquencies and 30 percent an increase. For
larger counties, 53 percent said property tax delinquencies had
fallen off.