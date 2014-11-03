By Lawrence Hurley
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Nov 3 The U.S. Supreme Court on
Monday left intact part of a controversial New York City law
that forces crisis pregnancy centers to inform clients whether
they have a licensed medical provider on staff.
The court declined to hear an appeal filed by several
centers that objected to the 2011 law, which was enacted to
prevent women from thinking that crisis care centers aimed at
counseling women against abortion are in fact medical facilities
offering abortion and other reproductive services.
The nine justices left in place a January ruling by the 2nd
U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals that upheld the provision while
striking down other parts of the law.
The appeals court threw out a provision that make centers
state whether they provide abortions and other reproductive care
and a requirement that the centers tell clients that New York
City health officials recommend that pregnant women consult a
licensed healthcare provider.
The centers, according to critics, are typically located
near hospitals and Planned Parenthood facilities, are staffed by
people wearing medical garb and offer ultrasounds but do not
provide licensed medical care.
In 2011, five crisis pregnancy centers including the
Evergreen Association Inc and the Life Center of New York Inc
sued New York City and its officials in U.S. District Court for
the Southern District of New York.
They said the law was unconstitutionally vague and did not
provide enough guidance for anti-abortion groups to know if they
were subject to the new rules.
The two consolidated cases are Pregnancy Care Center of New
York v. City of New York and Evergreen Association Inc v. City
of New York, U.S. Supreme Court, Case No. 13-1504 and 13-1462.
(Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham)