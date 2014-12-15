(Adds reaction from state and abortion rights groups,
paragraphs 3, 11)
By Lawrence Hurley
WASHINGTON Dec 15 The U.S. Supreme Court on
Monday blocked Arizona from enforcing a state law that restricts
access to abortion-inducing drugs by prohibiting off-label uses
of RU-486, the so-called "abortion pill."
The high court's refusal to hear the state's appeal means
that an April ruling by the San Francisco-based 9th U.S. Circuit
Court of Appeals that prevented the law from going into effect
while litigation continued will remain intact.
Stephanie Grisham, a spokeswoman for Arizona Attorney
General Tom Horne, said the decision "effectively nullifies part
of the statute."
The law would prevent women from using the drug between the
seventh and ninth week of pregnancy. The U.S. Food and Drug
Administration's 2000 approval of the drug applied only up to
the seventh week.
The "off-label" use prohibited by the law developed later
and allowed the drug to be used up to nine weeks into a
pregnancy.
The state said its justification for the law was the medical
risk to women caused by using the drug for purposes that were
not approved by the FDA.
Arizona is one of a number of Republican-governed states to
enact laws seeking to place limits on abortion. The Supreme
Court in October blocked some abortion restrictions in a Texas
state law that abortion rights groups said would have forced all
but a handful of clinics in the state to close.
Under the Supreme Court's 1992 precedent in the case Planned
Parenthood v. Casey, an abortion regulation can be legal as long
as it does not impose an "undue burden" on women seeking the
procedure. In that case, the justices reaffirmed the landmark
1973 Roe v. Wade decision in which the court first held that
women had the right to seek an abortion.
The Arizona case's legal dispute is over whether the appeals
court followed the correct process in determining there was an
"undue burden." In April, the appeals court issued a preliminary
injunction stopping enforcement of the law.
Challengers including Planned Parenthood said the law
effectively prevented all medication-based abortions.
Planned Parenthood President Cecile Richards said she was
pleased "the courts are recognizing that these unconstitutional
laws hurt women and block access to safe medical care."
The statute was part of a package of items in legislation
signed into law by Arizona Republican Governor Jan Brewer in
2012.
The last time the Supreme Court took up an abortion-related
issue was in 2007 when it ruled 5-4 to uphold a federal law
banning a late-term abortion procedure.
The case is Humble v. Planned Parenthood, U.S. Supreme
Court, No. 14-284.
(Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham)