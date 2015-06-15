(Adds fresh reaction, paragraphs 10-11, no precedent set,
paragraph 2)
WASHINGTON, June 15 The U.S. Supreme Court on
Monday rejected a bid by the state of North Carolina to revive
its law requiring women seeking an abortion to have an
ultrasound of the fetus performed and described to them by a
doctor.
The high court let stand a December appeals court ruling
that struck down the 2011 law as unconstitutional because it
forced doctors to voice the state's message discouraging
abortion. The action does not impact similar measures in other
states.
North Carolina lawmakers had argued that requiring narrated
ultrasounds would provide crucial information to women making an
irrevocable decision, even if they chose to avert their eyes and
not listen to the explanation of the displayed fetus images.
Under the law, passed by North Carolina's Republican-led
legislature, physicians must perform an ultrasound, display the
sonogram and describe the fetus to women seeking abortions.
The Richmond, Virginia-based 4th U.S. Circuit Court of
Appeals ruled that the measure unduly burdened doctors' free
speech rights under the Constitution's First Amendment.
That court concluded the state clearly intended to "convince
women seeking abortions to change their minds or reassess their
decisions."
"The state cannot commandeer the doctor-patient relationship
to compel a physician to express its preference to the patient,"
the appeals court stated.
Abortion rights advocates welcomed the Supreme Court's
action.
"Doctors shouldn't be forced to humiliate a woman and
disregard their best medical judgment in order to provide an
abortion," said Jennifer Dalven, director of the American Civil
Liberties Union's Reproductive Freedom Project.
Advocates of abortion restrictions expressed disappointment.
"It makes no sense that federal courts would block a woman's
access to life-saving information, which results in over 70
percent of women changing their minds about abortion after
seeing their unborn child on an ultrasound screen," said Tami
Fitzgerald, executive director of the North Carolina Values
Coalition.
The law came in a wave of state legislation passed in recent
years by conservative lawmakers seeking to chip away at the
Supreme Court's 1973 Roe v. Wade decision legalizing abortion
nationwide.
The push is moving into the courts. Another U.S. appeals
court last week upheld key provisions of a Texas abortion law
requiring clinics to have certain hospital-grade facilities.
Critics say the regulatory hurdle was designed to shut down
abortion providers.
The Supreme Court is also considering whether to hear a case
concerning separate abortion restrictions in Mississippi.
North Carolina lawmakers have pushed forward with other
restrictions, approving legislation this month requiring
pregnant women to wait three days between consulting a doctor
and having an abortion, among the nation's longest waiting
periods.
(Reporting by Letitia Stein in Tampa and Lawrence Hurley in
Washington; Editing by Will Dunham)