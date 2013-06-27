(Updates with details on the pill, court case)
By Lawrence Hurley and Toni Clarke
WASHINGTON, June 27 The U.S. Supreme Court on
Thursday said it could consider an Oklahoma case about a state
law restricting use of the abortion pill mifepristone, or
RU-486, but first sought clarification from the state's high
court over the legislation.
At issue is a law passed by Oklahoma in 2011 but never
enacted due to legal opposition that bans the off-label use of
drugs known to have abortion-inducing properties.
Mifepristone, marketed as Mifeprex by Danco Laboratories, is
approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to terminate
early pregnancy when given in combination with misoprostol, an
anti-inflammatory drug that was originally approved to prevent
certain gastric ulcers.
But misoprostol, marketed under the brand name Cytotec by
Pfizer Inc, is not independently approved by the FDA to
terminate early pregnancy.
Therefore, banning the off-label use of misoprostol would
effectively deny women access to medical abortions, since
mifepristone is only effective in combination with misoprostol.
Lawyers for the FDA were not immediately available to discuss
the issue.
In a brief order on Thursday, the Supreme Court justices
agreed to review the case. But before doing so, they want the
Oklahoma high court to answer two questions on what exactly the
state law prohibits and whether it conflicts with FDA guidance.
Michelle Movahed, the lead attorney representing the
Oklahoma Coalition for Reproductive Justice, which advocates for
women's reproductive rights, and an Oklahoma abortion clinic,
said the questions essentially address how broadly the law
should be interpreted.
The state's Supreme Court affirmed a lower court's decision
to block the laws, saying they violated a 1992 U.S. Supreme
Court abortion case ruling.
Once the Oklahoma court answers the question, the high court
is then likely to decide what action to take, including whether
to hear oral arguments. The U.S. Supreme Court is in recess
until October.
The case is Cline v. Oklahoma Coalition for Reproductive
Justice.
