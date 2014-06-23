By Lawrence Hurley
| WASHINGTON, June 23
WASHINGTON, June 23 The U.S. Supreme Court on
Monday declined to intervene in the legal fight over a new
Wisconsin law that requires any doctor performing an abortion to
have privileges to admit patients to a nearby hospital.
The justices turned away the state's appeal of a December
2013 ruling by the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals that upheld
a federal judge's decision to block the law temporarily.
Opponents of the state law say it could shut down half of
Wisconsin's abortion clinics. It requires a doctor to have
admitting privileges at a hospital located within 30 miles (48
km) of his or her practice.
Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin and Affiliated Medical
Services, the state's two abortion providers, challenged the
measure in court, saying it could force abortion clinics in
Appleton and Milwaukee to close.
The challengers noted in court papers that there was no need
for the Supreme Court to review the lower court's decision to
impose an injunction because there will soon be a final ruling
on the legal challenge.
The case is Van Hollen v. Planned Parenthood, U.S. Supreme
Court, No. 13-1127.
(Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Howard Goller and
Grant McCool)