(Adds comments, details)
By Lawrence Hurley
WASHINGTON, June 29 The U.S. Supreme Court on
Monday agreed to block temporarily parts of a strict new Texas
abortion law that critics say is aimed at shutting down clinics
that offer the procedure.
The court granted a request by women's health providers to
put a temporary hold on a June 9 ruling by the 5th U.S. Circuit
Court of Appeals. The groups had asked the high court to put the
provisions on hold until they can file a formal petition asking
the justices to take the case.
The court was divided 5-4, with conservative Anthony Kennedy
joining the court's four liberals in granting the stay request.
With the court now recessed for the summer, no further
action is likely until at least the fall.
At issue are two provisions of the 2013 Texas abortion law.
One mandates clinics have certain costly hospital-grade
facilities. The other requires that abortion clinic physicians
have admitting privileges at a hospital within 30 miles (50 km).
The women's groups said allowing the provision to fully take
effect on July 1 would close 10 of 19 facilities providing
abortion services in the state. Before the 2013 law, there were
about 40 licensed abortion facilities in Texas, a state of 27
million people.
Women's health providers have contested the law since it was
approved, saying its provisions have no public health benefits,
place an undue burden on women and have a negative impact by
forcing women to seek abortions at illegal and unlicensed
facilities.
"Our Constitution rightly protects women from laws that would
create barriers to safe and legal abortion care, but Texas
politicians have tried to sneak around the Constitution with
sham regulations designed to close clinics' doors," said Nancy
Northup, president of the Center for Reproductive Rights.
Republican Governor Greg Abbott defended the law.
"Texas will continue to fight for higher-quality healthcare
standards for women while protecting our most vulnerable - the
unborn, and I'm confident the Supreme Court will ultimately
uphold this law," he said in a statement.
Attorney General Ken Paxton has said the law would protect
women from substandard abortion facilities.
The American Medical Association and the American College of
Obstetricians and Gynecologists submitted briefs in the case,
saying the law does not serve women's health and could cause
harm by restricting access to abortion providers.
Texas, the largest Republican-controlled state, has been at
the forefront of regulations restricting access to abortion.
(Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Additional reporting by Jon
Herskovitz in Austin, Texas; Editing by Will Dunham, Doina
Chiacu)