WASHINGTON Jan 19 The U.S. Supreme Court, which
is due to hear arguments in March in an important abortion case
from Texas, on Tuesday rejected a bid by Arkansas to revive a
state law blocked by a lower court that had banned abortions
after 12 weeks of pregnancy.
The justices left in place a May 2015 ruling by the St.
Louis-based 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals that struck down
the 2013 law, saying it violates a woman's right to terminate a
pregnancy at a point before the viability of the fetus. A lower
court in 2014 blocked the law.
The Supreme Court is set to hear arguments on March 2 in the
first major abortion case to come before the justices since
2007, a challenge by abortion providers to parts of a
restrictive, Republican-backed Texas law that they contend are
aimed at shutting clinics that perform the procedure.
While the high court legalized abortion more than four
decades ago, abortion remains a contentious issue in the United
States. Some states, particularly those governed by Republicans,
have sought to chip away at a woman's right to end a pregnancy
by passing laws imposing a variety of restrictions.
Lawyers for Arkansas said their appeal does not directly
challenge a woman's right to have an abortion. They said it
instead questions the Supreme Court's finding in Roe v. Wade
that "sets in stone" the viability of the fetus as the point at
which a state's interests, including its desire to protect the
life of the fetus, can trump a woman's right to an abortion.
Viability, according to medical experts, occurs around the
23-to-24-week mark of a pregnancy. Lawmakers in Arkansas and
other conservative states have sought to ban abortions at an
earlier stage, citing among other things hotly debated medical
research suggesting a fetus feels pain starting at 20 weeks of
gestation. The Arkansas ban prohibits abortions after 12 weeks,
when a fetal heartbeat is detected, except in cases of rape,
incest or when the health of the mother is in danger.
The federal appeals court judge who backed the lower court's
decision to block the law said they were bound in part by a 1992
U.S. Supreme Court ruling, Planned Parenthood v. Casey, that
upheld the right to have an abortion before viability.
Two doctors challenged the Arkansas law. The state has an
existing ban on post-viability abortions that is not affected by
the case.
The case is Beck v. Edwards, U.S. Supreme Court, No. 14-448.
