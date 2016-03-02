By Lawrence Hurley
| WASHINGTON, March 2
WASHINGTON, March 2 The U.S. Supreme Court takes
up a major abortion case on Wednesday focusing on whether a
Texas law that imposes strict regulations on abortion doctors
and clinic buildings interferes with the constitutional right of
a woman to end her pregnancy.
Eight justices will hear the case, not the usual nine. The
Feb. 13 death of conservative Justice Antonin Scalia, who
opposed abortion and backed restrictions on it, means the court
no longer has five conservatives who might support more
restrictive abortion regulations nationwide.
The court potentially could split 4-4, with its four liberal
justices opposing the abortion restrictions and its four
conservatives backing the regulations, an action that would let
stand a lower-court ruling that affirmed the Texas law but would
not set a nationwide legal precedent.
The state contends the Republican-backed 2013 law protects
women's health. The abortion providers who have challenged it
assert that it is aimed at shutting down their clinics.
The court has not ruled in an abortion case since 2007. The
Texas case represents a high-stakes constitutional test for a
strategic shift that abortion opponents have taken in recent
years: to apply restrictive regulations to abortion doctors and
facilities rather than try to ban the procedure outright.
Activists on both sides of the issue are planning
demonstrations outside the courthouse.
There is a chance that conservative Justice Anthony Kennedy,
who often casts the deciding vote in close cases, could join the
liberals for a majority invalidating the law, or parts of it.
Kennedy in past cases has supported a fundamental right to
abortion but has endorsed restrictions including bans on a
late-term abortion procedure.
The Texas law requires abortion doctors to have "admitting
privileges" at a hospital within 30 miles (48 km) of the clinic
so they can treat patients needing surgery or other critical
care.
Abortion providers say the provision already has prompted
clinics to close because this formal hospital affiliation is
difficult for clinic doctors to obtain.
The abortion providers also are challenging provisions in
the law, not yet in effect, that mandate that clinics have
costly, hospital-grade facilities.
The Supreme Court found a constitutional right to end a
pregnancy in the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade case. That decision
was affirmed in 1992, as the justices ruled that any regulation
must not impose an "undue burden" on women seeking an abortion.
At issue in Wednesday's case is whether the Texas
requirements violate that principle by putting a "substantial
obstacle" in the path of a woman before a fetus becomes viable.
A ruling is due by the end of June.
(Editing by Will Dunham)