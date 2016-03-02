* Justice Kennedy suggests sending case back to lower court
* Shorthanded court could be split 4-4 in the case
* Liberal justices hostile to Texas abortion restrictions
* High court has not issued abortion ruling since 2007
(Adds Roberts quote, paragraph 13)
By Lawrence Hurley
WASHINGTON, March 2 A closely divided U.S.
Supreme Court struggled with its biggest abortion case in years
on Wednesday, with pivotal Justice Anthony Kennedy voicing
concerns about a restrictive Texas law yet stopping short of
signaling he would strike it down.
The court's four liberal justices indicated they believed
the law, which imposes strict regulations on abortion doctors
and clinic buildings, intrudes on a woman's constitutional right
to end a pregnancy established in a 1973 ruling.
Conservative justices including Kennedy expressed doubt
during the 85-minute oral argument about claims by abortion
providers who asserted that the Republican-backed 2013 law
forced numerous clinics to shut down.
Kennedy at one point suggested sending the case back to a
lower court to get further evidence on the law's impact,
including an assessment of the ability of existing Texas clinics
to meet the demand for abortions.
If there is evidence new clinics that meet the state's
regulations have increased capacity to perform abortions, it
would show the law has provided a "beneficial effect," Kennedy
said.
The outcome appeared to be in the hands of Kennedy, who
often casts the deciding vote in close rulings. In past abortion
cases, he has backed a fundamental right to abortion while
supporting some restrictions.
The court was shorthanded with only eight justices following
the Feb. 13 death of conservative Antonin Scalia, leaving the
liberals and conservatives evenly divided.
The best that supporters of the law could hope for would be
a 4-4 split that would let stand a lower-court ruling that
affirmed the Texas regulations but set no nationwide legal
precedent on whether other states could enact similar measures.
However, a such ruling leaving the Texas law intact could
encourage other states with anti-abortion legislatures to pass
similar laws.
Kennedy gave little indication he would be willing to uphold
the law in full, as his three conservative colleagues would be
expected to do. If Kennedy sides with the court's four liberals,
the court could either send the case back to the lower court or
strike it down.
A ruling is due by the end of June. A decision sending the
case to a lower court could mean the dispute might not be
resolved for years.
Some justices questioned the lack of evidence on why
specific clinics closed after the law was passed, which could be
addressed if new legal proceedings take place. Abortion
providers assert that the law caused 22 of 41 clinics to close,
but the state contests those numbers.
"What is the evidence in the record that the closures are
related to the legislation?" conservative Chief Justice John
Roberts asked.
Texas contends the law, passed by a Republican-controlled
legislature and signed by a Republican governor, protects
women's health. The abortion providers who have challenged it
assert that the regulations are aimed at shutting down their
clinics.
MEDICALLY INDUCED ABORTIONS
In a sign that he was not comfortable with aspects of the
law, Kennedy sounded concerned about a possible increase in
surgical abortions prompted in part by the state's separate new
restrictions on medically induced abortions, in which women take
pills to terminate a pregnancy. Kennedy said that "this law has
really increased the number of surgical procedures as opposed to
medical procedures, and that this may not be medically wise."
Abortion rights advocates say surgical abortions increased
because of the delays women seeking an abortion faced as a
result of the 2013 law.
Liberal Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg questioned the need for
a provision of the law requiring clinics to have costly,
hospital-grade facilities, when abortions almost always are
low-risk procedures for the woman.
"What was the problem the legislature was responding to that
it needed to improve the facilities for women's health?"
Ginsburg asked.
The Texas law requires abortion doctors to have "admitting
privileges," a type of formal affiliation, at a hospital within
30 miles (48 km) of the clinic. Abortion providers say the
provision already has forced clinics to close because such an
affiliation is hard to obtain.
The abortion providers also challenged a provision, not yet
in effect, requiring clinics to have hospital-grade facilities
with standards for corridor width, plumbing, parking spaces,
room size, the spacing of beds and many other attributes.
Conservative Justice Samuel Alito indicated support for the
regulations and referred to evidence that abortion facilities in
Texas "have been cited for really appalling violations when they
were inspected: holes in the floor where rats could come in, the
lack of any equipment to adequately sterilize instruments."
The Supreme Court's last major abortion ruling came in 2007
when it upheld a federal law banning a late-term abortion
procedure.
The Supreme Court legalized abortion in the 1973 Roe v. Wade
case. But abortion remains a disputed issue in the United
States, as it does in many countries, and some states have
passed laws aiming to place a variety of restrictions on a
woman's ability to terminate a pregnancy.
The court is considering the Texas case in the midst of the
heated campaign ahead of the Nov. 8 U.S. presidential election.
(Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Additional reporting by Joan
Biskupic and Clarece Polke; Editing by Will Dunham)