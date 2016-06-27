BRIEF-Emerald Health announces increase in bought deal to $12 million
* Emerald Health announces increase in bought deal to $12 million
WASHINGTON, June 27 The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday handed a victory to abortion rights advocates, striking down a Texas law imposing strict regulations on abortion doctors and facilities that its critics contended were specifically designed to shut down clinics.
The 5-3 ruling held that the Republican-backed 2013 law placed an undue burden on women exercising their constitutional right to end a pregnancy established in the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision. The normally nine-justice court was one member short after the Feb. 13 death of conservative Justice Antonin Scalia, who consistently opposed abortion in past rulings. (Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham)
* Emerald Health announces increase in bought deal to $12 million
Feb 2 Braeburn Pharmaceuticals Inc, the maker of the first long-acting implant to treat opioid addiction in the United States, said on Thursday that it had decided not to proceed with its initial public offering, citing current market environment.
* Medivir says egm resolved on a voluntary redemption programme comprising reduction of share capital for repayment to shareholders and bonus issue without issuance of new shares