WASHINGTON, June 27 President Barack Obama said on Monday that he was pleased with a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that struck down a Texas abortion law.

"As the brief filed by the Solicitor General makes clear and as the court affirmed today, these restrictions harm women's health and place an unconstitutional obstacle in the path of a woman's reproductive freedom," Obama said in a statement. (Reporting by Roberta Rampton and Ayesha Rascoe; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)