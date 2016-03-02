By Clarece Polke
| WASHINGTON, March 2
WASHINGTON, March 2 Emotions over abortion
simmered on the sidewalks outside the U.S. Supreme Court on
Wednesday, with hundreds of activists on both sides of the issue
staging dueling rallies and anti-abortion lawmakers joining the
fray.
"If you support life, let me hear you scream," South
Carolina Republican U.S. Senator Tim Scott told anti-abortion
demonstrators, eliciting yells and applause. "We are talking
about 10 fingers and 10 toes and one precious heart. We are here
for the right reasons."
The court heard arguments in a legal challenge to a
restrictive, Republican-backed Texas abortion law, with a ruling
expected by the end of June. It was the latest flashpoint in
America's culture wars.
Christina Bennett, a member of the National Black Pro-Life
Coalition, shared her story during the anti-abortion rally about
how her mother made a last-minute decision not to abort her.
"I'm so grateful for my life and I love my life," Bennett
said, defending the Texas law at issue in the case that imposes
regulations on abortion doctors and clinic buildings, rules that
supporters of the measure state are intended to protect women's
health.
Anti-abortion protesters held large posters with photos of
aborted fetuses and signs that read, "Protect women, protect
life." One young woman clutched rosary beads in her hands and
had red tape over her mouth with the word "life" written on it.
Republican U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan
addressed the anti-abortion rally, but was barely audible over
screams from abortion rights protesters shouting, "Stop the
sham!"
Abortion rights advocates contend the Texas law is not aimed
at protecting women's health but rather at imposing burdensome
regulations that would force abortion clinics to close.
Demonstrator Hannah Friedman, a George Washington University
student, held up a coat hanger with #WeWontGoBack scribbled
across the front, a reference to how unsafe abortions were
performed before the Supreme Court legalized abortion nationwide
in 1973.
"I think it's really important to speak against the pro-life
rhetoric going on behind me, with people using the Bible to
defend their own personal beliefs and then inflict those beliefs
upon me and my life and my decisions," Friedman added.
"This has been one of the most challenging, difficult and
intense years of our lives," Amy Hagstrom Miller, founder of
Whole Woman's Health, one of the abortion providers that
challenged the law, told supporters.
"After all, we have nothing to hide and we stand in the
light."
(Reporting by Will Dunham)