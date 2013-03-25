UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
WASHINGTON, March 25 The U.S. Supreme Court agreed on Monday to weigh a Michigan law that bans affirmative action in public college admissions.
In November, a sharply divided 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Cincinnati found that the 2006 state constitutional amendment, which was approved by voters, imposed burdens on racial minorities in violation of the U.S. Constitution's guarantee of equal protection.
The law bans preferential treatment toward any candidates in public university admissions. (Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Howard Goller and Doina Chiacu)
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.
* Deal must be approved by two-thirds of R&M shareholders