* US appealed ruling striking down part of 2003 law
* Funding linked to prostitution, sex trafficking policies
* Court to also review Miranda rights case, four others
By Jonathan Stempel
Jan 11 The U.S. Supreme Court agreed to consider
whether the government can require groups that receive federal
funding for overseas HIV/AIDS programs to have explicit policies
that oppose prostitution and sex trafficking.
The case is one of six that the court on Friday agreed to
hear in its current term, with oral arguments most likely in
April. Among the other cases is one examining the reach of the
court's landmark 1966 Miranda v. Arizona decision on the right
to remain silent when questioned by the police.
The HIV/AIDS funding case thrusts the court into another
sensitive social issue, the spread of sexually transmitted
diseases, in a term in which it is also considering the legality
of same-sex marriage, affirmative action and a key voting rights
law.
It involves the government's effort to overturn a July 2011
lower court decision voiding the policy requirement set forth in
the U.S. Leadership Against HIV/AIDS, Tuberculosis, and Malaria
Act of 2003.
According to the government, requiring funding recipients to
take a public stand against prostitution and sex trafficking can
change habits and help thwart the spread of HIV/AIDS.
Some aid groups argued, and the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of
Appeals in New York agreed, that it violated their free speech
rights under the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.
Judge Barrington Parker wrote for a 2-1 panel of the 2nd
Circuit that the requirement "compels recipients to espouse the
government's viewpoint." He added that advocacy against
prostitution is not central to the fight against HIV and AIDS.
The dissenting judge, Chester Straub, countered that the
policy requirement was "entirely rational," and neither imposed
a coercive penalty on protected rights nor discriminated as a
means to suppress ideas.
In its appeal, the government said the 2nd Circuit decision
conflicted directly with a 2007 decision by a federal appeals
court in Washington.
The Alliance for Open Society International Inc, a nonprofit
opposing the law, said the 2nd Circuit correctly recognized that
Congress may not condition the receipt of public funds on giving
up First Amendment rights.
Eight justices will decide the case. Justice Elena Kagan
recused herself, perhaps because she had worked on it as
Solicitor General.
POLICE QUESTIONING
In a police questioning case, the court agreed to decide
whether a suspect's refusal to answer police questions prior to
being arrested and read his or her rights can be introduced as
evidence of guilt at his subsequent murder trial.
The court accepted the appeal of Genovevo Salinas, who was
convicted of murder and sentenced to 20 years in prison for the
December 1992 deaths of two brothers in Houston.
Salinas had voluntarily answered police questions for about
an hour soon after the crime occurred, but he became silent when
asked whether shotgun shells found at the crime scene would
match a gun found at his home.
After ballistics testing matched the gun to the casings left
at the murder scene, Salinas' silence was used as evidence
against him at his trial.
Salinas' lawyer argued that his client deserved a Fifth
Amendment protection against self-incrimination, even though he
had not been under arrest or read his Miranda rights.
But the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in April upheld
the conviction, while noting that other federal appeals courts
were split as to whether "pre-arrest, pre-Miranda silence is
admissible as substantive evidence of guilt."
Texas opposed the appeal, saying Miranda did not apply, and
that any error was harmless.
Among the other cases accepted for review on Friday:
-- Whether the government can require a former federal sex
offender who had served his sentence and been freed from custody
to register a change of address;
-- Whether state or federal law governs payment of death
benefits under a federal worker's life insurance policy;
-- Whether a federal law making it a crime to obtain
"property" by threats applies when a person uses a threat to get
the withdrawal of a recommendation to the New York State
comptroller to reject a pension fund investment for his company.
-- Whether federal law preempts a municipal port from
limiting access to federally licensed motor carriers.
Decisions in the six cases are expected by the end of June.
The HIV/AIDS funding case is U.S. Agency for International
development et al v. Alliance for Open Society International Inc
et al, U.S. Supreme Court, No. 12-10. The Salinas case is
Salinas v. Texas, U.S. Supreme Court, No. 12-246.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel; Additional reporting by Terry
Baynes; Editing by Eddie Evans and Andrew Hay)