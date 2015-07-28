GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar hangs on for US healthcare vote, Asia shares muted
* Dollar edges up from recent lows in Asia, outlook uncertain
WASHINGTON, July 28 A U.S. appeals court on Tuesday mostly upheld a major federal environmental regulation requiring some states to limit pollution that contributes to unhealthy air in neighboring states.
The U.S. Court of appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit rejected several broad challenges to the regulation. But in a partial loss for the government, the court said the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency will have to reconsider the 2014 emissions budgets it set for various states for sulfur dioxide and nitrogen oxide emissions. (Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Bill Trott)
* Dollar edges up from recent lows in Asia, outlook uncertain
SINGAPORE, March 24 Oil prices edged up on Friday, supported by a fall in Saudi exports to the United States, but overall markets remained under pressure on the back of a world market awash with fuel.