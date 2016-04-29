(Adds reaction from Association of American Railroads and

By Lawrence Hurley
WASHINGTON, April 29 U.S. government-owned
passenger rail company Amtrak wields improper and coercive
regulatory power over private freight carriers under a law that
lets it help set rules that competing railroads must follow, a
federal appeals court ruled on Friday.
The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia
Circuit struck down parts of the 2008 law, called the Passenger
Rail Investment and Improvement Act, saying it infringes on the
rights of private freight carriers.
The court said the problem stems from the fact that Amtrak,
a government-owned, nominally for-profit entity, has regulatory
authority over the industry in which it participates. Freight
carriers and Amtrak compete for the use of the same tracks, the
court noted. The railroad law allows Amtrak and the U.S. Federal
Railroad Administration to work jointly on the regulations.
Freight carriers own the tracks that Amtrak uses. They have
objected to Amtrak's regulatory role because they can be forced
to pay damages if Amtrak trains fail to meet performance
targets. Under the 1970 arrangement with private rail companies
that led to Amtrak's creation, Amtrak trains get top priority on
the tracks.
In return, private railroads no longer had to provide
passenger service.
Judge Janice Rogers Brown wrote for the unanimous
three-judge panel that "there are limits to how far Congress may
go to ensure Amtrak's on-time performance."
She noted that Amtrak is required to boost its own revenue
while also developing metrics that others must meet.
"Armed with coercive regulatory power, Amtrak wields a
weapon of considerable advantage in its competitive battle for
scarce track," Brown wrote.
In another part of the decision, the court ruled against a
provision of the law that allows a different government
regulatory entity, the Surface Transportation Board, to appoint
an arbitrator if Amtrak and the Federal Railroad Administration
disagree over the performance metrics.
Ed Greenberg, a spokesman for the Association of American
Railroads, the industry group that brought the challenge,
welcomed the ruling. Greenberg said the group "felt there was a
fundamental constitutional flaw in allowing Amtrak to regulate
freight railroads."
Amtrak spokeswoman Kimberly Woods said the rail company was
disappointed with the ruling, adding, "We hope that this legal
morass will be resolved soon."
The railroad association sued after objecting to 2010
regulations that freight carriers contend set unrealistic
performance targets. Association members include BNSF Railway
Company and CSX Transportation Inc.
The appeals court backed the challengers on a different
legal question in 2013. The Supreme Court reversed that ruling
last year.
