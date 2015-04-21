(Adds plaintiffs' reaction, paragraph 6)
By Lawrence Hurley
WASHINGTON, April 21 The U.S. Supreme Court on
Tuesday ruled that a federal law governing the natural
gas market does not shield energy companies from state antitrust
claims made over the western U.S. energy crisis between 2000 and
2002.
The 7-2 ruling was a loss for several energy companies,
including American Electric Power Company Inc, Dynegy
Inc and ONEOK Inc, which were accused of
manipulating published price indexes that led to a spike in gas
prices. The resulting energy crisis included rolling blackouts
in California.
The ruling means the case can now proceed in lower courts,
although it made it clear there could still be some conflicts
between state and federal law that could require further
litigation.
The energy companies asked the Supreme Court to rule that
state antitrust law claims were trumped by a federal law, the
Natural Gas Act. The law grants the Federal Energy Regulatory
Commission (FERC) authority to regulate certain aspects of the
natural gas market including wholesale prices.
The plaintiffs are industrial and commercial users of
natural gas, including engine maker Briggs & Stratton
Corp and Bombardier Inc's Learjet Inc.
Lawyers for the plaintiffs said in a statement the ruling
was a "vigorous affirmation" of states' rights and "preserves
the essential character" of the Natural Gas Act.
After the energy crisis, the plaintiffs filed multiple
lawsuits against various energy companies, accusing them of
violating state antitrust laws. The cases were consolidated
before a federal judge in Nevada.
In an October 2012 ruling, the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of
Appeals agreed with the plaintiffs and found that Congress did
not intend to extend FERC's jurisdiction to retail transactions.
In an opinion written by Justice Stephen Breyer, the high
court on Tuesday held that state antitrust law claims are not
superseded by the federal law.
Breyer wrote that the energy companies' arguments were
"forceful, but we cannot accept their conclusion." They ignored
that the Natural Gas Act was drafted specifically to allow
states to have a continued oversight role, Breyer added.
Breyer said any direct conflicts between state antitrust law
and FERC's rate-setting process should be handled by the lower
courts.
Justice Antonin Scalia, in a dissenting opinion joined by
Chief Justice John Roberts, said the ruling "smudges the line"
between federal and state authority.
"The court's make-it-up-as-you-go-along approach to
preemption has no basis in the act, contradicts our cases, and
will prove unworkable in practice," Scalia added.
The case is ONEOK Inc v. Learjet Inc, U.S. Supreme Court,
No. 13-271.
(Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham)