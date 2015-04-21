(Refiles to fix day of the week in lead)
WASHINGTON, April 21 The U.S. Supreme Court on
Tuesday ruled that a federal law governing the natural
gas market does not shield energy companies from state antitrust
claims made over the western U.S. energy crisis between 2000 and
2002.
The ruling, on a 7-2 vote, was a loss for several energy
companies, including American Electric Power Company Inc,
Dynegy Inc and ONEOK Inc, which were accused of
manipulating published price indexes that led to a spike in gas
prices. The resulting energy crisis included rolling blackouts
in California.
(Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham)