WASHINGTON Nov 9 The U.S. Supreme Court on
Monday rejected appeals by Daiichi Sankyo Inc and Mylan
Pharmaceuticals Inc seeking to stop Apotex Inc from
trying to introduce a generic version of Benicar, a drug for
treating hypertension.
The justices declined to review an April ruling by the U.S.
Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit in favor of Apotex.
The appeals court reversed a decision by the U.S. District
Court of the Northern District of Illinois, which had dismissed
Apotex's lawsuit asking for a declaratory judgment that its
generic version of Benicar would not infringe upon one of two
patents held by Daiichi, which manufacturers the drug.
Mylan Pharmaceuticals, which wants to introduce a generic
version of the drug, sided with Tokyo-based pharmaceutical
company Daiichi in the case.
The lower court had tossed out the case on the grounds that
there was no controversy because Daiichi had disclaimed the
patent in question, so it could not be infringed upon.
Canadian-based generic drug maker Apotex argued that it
needed a judgment of non-infringement to win approval from the
U.S. Food and Drug Administration to begin selling a generic
version, and the appeals court agreed.
The related cases are Daiichi Sankyo Inc v. Apotex Inc and
Mylan Pharmaceuticals Inc v. Apotex Inc, U.S. Supreme Court, Nos
15-281 and 15-307.
(Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham)