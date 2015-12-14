(Adds details from ruling, background on case, paragraphs 4-10)
By Lawrence Hurley
WASHINGTON Dec 14 The U.S. Supreme Court on
Monday ruled for DirecTV Inc, backing the satellite television
provider's efforts to enforce arbitration agreements signed by
its customers in California.
Consumer advocates have criticized the increased use of such
arbitration agreements that they contend deny customers the
opportunity to vindicate their rights in court.
The high court, on a 6-3 vote, overturned a state appeals
court decision in California that found that consumers were not
bound by a provision in DirecTV's customer agreement preventing
disputes from being resolved on a class-wide basis.
DirecTV is a subsidiary of AT&T Inc.
Justice Stephen Breyer, writing on behalf of the majority,
said federal arbitration law trumped state law that stated
arbitration could not be required. The dissenters were Clarence
Thomas, Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Sonia Sotomayor.
In her dissenting opinion, Ginsburg said she would have
interpreted the contract in question "to give the customer, not
the drafter, the benefit of the doubt."
DirecTV said that disagreements must be resolved
individually through private arbitration.
The litigation dates back to 2008 when DirecTV customers Amy
Imburgia and Kathy Grenier filed class action lawsuits asserting
that the company had violated state law by imposing cancellation
fees.
DirecTV said the April 2014 ruling by the California Court
of Appeal, Second District in favor of the consumers conflicted
with a 2013 decision the company won on the same matter that was
issued by the San Francisco-based 9th U.S. Circuit Court of
Appeals.
The case is DirecTV Inc. v. Imburgia, U.S. Supreme Court,
No. 14-462.
