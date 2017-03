WASHINGTON Dec 14 The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday ruled for DirecTV Inc, backing the satellite television provider's efforts to enforce arbitration agreements signed by its customers in California.

The high court, on a 6-3 vote, overturned a state appeals court decision in California that found that consumers were not bound by a provision in DirecTV's customer agreement preventing disputes from being resolved on a class-wide basis.

DirecTV is a subsidiary of AT&T Inc.

(Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham)