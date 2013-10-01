BRIEF-Gartner announces intention to offer $600 mln in senior notes
* Commenced an unregistered offering of $600 million in aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2025
WASHINGTON Oct 1 The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday took no action on whether it should hear an appeal filed by Argentina over its battle with hedge funds that refused to take part in two debt restructurings that sprang from the country's 2002 default.
The case was not mentioned in a list of new cases the court agreed to hear on Tuesday ahead of its new term, which starts on Monday, Oct. 7.
Based on the court's usual practice, Tuesday's development may mean either that the court will decline to hear the case or that it will ask the Obama administration to weigh in on whether the dispute is worth the court's attention.
LONDON, March 9 Banks' currency trading arms believe they can exempt teams of strategists from new European rules on research by changing their job titles and imposing hard limits on what they can say in public.
NEW YORK, March 9 U.S. 30-year mortgage rates rose to their highest since late December in line with a spike in Treasury yields due to growing expectations the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates next week, according to mortgage finance agency Freddie Mac on Thursday.