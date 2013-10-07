WASHINGTON Oct 7 The U.S. Supreme Court on
Monday declined to hear a preliminary appeal filed by Argentina
over its battle with hedge funds that refused to take part in
two debt restructurings that sprang from the country's 2002
default.
The court's decision means it will not at this time review
an October 2012 ruling by the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals
in New York in which the court said the Argentine government had
broken a contractual obligation to treat bondholders equally.
The Supreme Court's refusal to get involved means litigation in
lower courts continues, with Argentina able to seek high court
review again at a later date when there is a final ruling in the
appeals court.