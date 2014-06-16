WASHINGTON, June 16 The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday ruled that creditors can seek information about Argentina's non-U.S. assets in a case about bank subpoenas that is part of the decade-long litigation over Argentina's obligations to bond investors.

The ruling, on a 7-1 vote, was a second win at the high court within minutes for hedge fund NML Capital Ltd, which is seeking payment of court judgments it says are worth around $1.7 billion. The court had earlier denied Argentina's appeal challenging court injunctions ordering the government to pay $1.33 billion to creditors. (Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Howard Goller)