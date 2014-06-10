June 10 The U.S. Supreme Court meets on Thursday to discuss whether to hear an appeal by Argentina in its long battle with holdout creditors that are seeking billions of dollars from the country stemming from its massive debt default in 2001/02. If the top court decides not to take up the case, Buenos Aires risks a new default as U.S. authorities could prevent it making full payment to creditors holding bonds from debt swaps in 2005 and 2010 even though the country is able and willing to make the payments. A "technical" default could happen as early as June 30, when Argentina has to transfer $228 million to the United States as payments are due on discount bonds governed by New York. The holdout creditors rejected Argentina's two debt-restructuring offers after the country defaulted on roughly $100 billion in 2001/02. Creditors holding about 93 percent of Argentina's bonds agreed to participate in the two debt swaps in 2005 and 2010, accepting between 25 and 29 cents on the dollar in exchange for regular payments. Lower courts in the United States have ruled that Argentina must pay holdout creditors back in full. But the government of President Cristina Fernandez has refused to pay the holdout bondholders under better terms than it offered in the two debt restructurings. Below are details on Argentina's upcoming payments on foreign-currency bonds. Next payment due Amount Maturity Outstanding* BONDS GOVERNED BY NEW YORK Par Sep 30 $67 mln $5.394 bln Dec 2038 Discount Jun 30 $228 mln $5.509 bln Dec 2033 BONDS GOVERNED BY ARGENTINA LAW Par Sep 30 $16 mln $1.301 bln Dec 2038 Discount Jun 30 $217 mln $5.238 bln Dec 2033 BONDS GOVERNED BY BRITISH LAW Par Sep 30 $99 mln $8.755 bln Dec 2038 Discount Jun 30 $302 mln $7.721 bln Dec 2033 BONDS GOVERNED BY JAPANESE LAW Par Sep 30 $1 mln $220 mln Dec 2038 Discount Jun 30 $2 mln $99,4 mln Dec 2033 BONDS GOVERNED BY ARGENTINE LAW Boden 2015 Oct 03 $203.62 mln $5.818 bln Oct 2015 Bonar X Oct 17 $223.92 mln $6.398 bln Apr 2017 Bonar 2018 Nov 29 $151.85 mln $3.374 bln Nov 2018 Bonar 2024 Nov 7 $142.2 mln $3.250 mln Nov 2024 Source: Argentine Economy Ministry and the Argentine Institute of Capital Markets * Amount outstanding as of Sept. 30, 2013 (Reporting By Alejandro Lifschitz; Editing by Peter Galloway)