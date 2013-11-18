Aberdeen and Standard Life enter into merger discussions
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.
NEW YORK Nov 18 A U.S. appeals court on Monday declined to reconsider an order requiring Argentina to pay $1.33 billion, ruling in favor of bondholders who refused to participate in two debt restructurings spinning out of the country's 2002 default.
The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New York denied a petition by Argentina for rehearing by all of the judges sitting on the court.
The court's decision sets the stage for Argentina to go to the U.S. Supreme Court in a case that has created concerns about a potential new debt crisis following Argentina's $100 billion default more than a decade ago.
The decision is a victory for bondholders led by the hedge funds NML Capital Ltd, which is a unit of Paul Singer's Elliott Management Corp, and Aurelius Capital Management.
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management is exploring possible options for a tie-up with insurer Standard Life, Sky News reported on Saturday, in a deal which could total 11 billion pounds ($13.52 billion).
March 3 CSX Corp is nearing a deal with one of its largest investors, activist hedge fund Mantle Ridge LP, to sign up veteran railroad executive Hunter Harrison as the U.S. railroad company's CEO, people familiar with the matter said on Friday.