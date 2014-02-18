WASHINGTON Feb 18 Argentina on Tuesday filed a petition seeking U.S. Supreme Court review of a court order requiring it to pay $1.33 billion to bondholders who refused to take part in two debt restructurings spinning out of the country's 2002 default.

The petition, which had been expected, followed a decision by the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New York on Nov. 18 to deny a petition for rehearing filed by Argentina.