June 16 The U.S. Supreme Court declined on Monday to hear Argentina's appeal over its battle with hedge funds that refused to take part in its debt restructurings, a move that risks sending Latin America's No 3 economy into a fresh sovereign default. Investors dumped Argentine debt after the the court left intact lower court rulings that ordered Argentina to pay $1.33 billion to the so-called holdouts who refused 2005 and 2010 debt swaps in the wake of its 2001-02 default on $100 billion. Argentina has previously refused to pay up. If it sticks to that position, U.S. authorities could prevent full payment to creditors holding restructured bonds even though the country is able and willing to pay them. This could result in a default as early as June 30, when payments are due on discount bonds governed by New York. Argentina's country risk, as measured by the J.P. Morgan EMBI+ Index, rose nearly 10 basis points on the news, while Argentine stocks were down nearly 4 percent. Investors had not expected the adverse decision from the court. Below are details on Argentina's upcoming payments on foreign-currency bonds. Next payment due Amount Maturity Outstanding* BONDS GOVERNED BY NEW YORK Par Sep 30 $67 mln $5.394 bln Dec 2038 Discount Jun 30 $228 mln $5.509 bln Dec 2033 BONDS GOVERNED BY ARGENTINA LAW Par Sep 30 $16 mln $1.301 bln Dec 2038 Discount Jun 30 $217 mln $5.238 bln Dec 2033 BONDS GOVERNED BY BRITISH LAW Par Sep 30 $99 mln $8.755 bln Dec 2038 Discount Jun 30 $302 mln $7.721 bln Dec 2033 BONDS GOVERNED BY JAPANESE LAW Par Sep 30 $1 mln $220 mln Dec 2038 Discount Jun 30 $2 mln $99,4 mln Dec 2033 BONDS GOVERNED BY ARGENTINE LAW Boden 2015 Oct 03 $203.62 mln $5.818 bln Oct 2015 Bonar X Oct 17 $223.92 mln $6.398 bln Apr 2017 Bonar 2018 Nov 29 $151.85 mln $3.374 bln Nov 2018 Bonar 2024 Nov 7 $142.2 mln $3.250 mln Nov 2024 Source: Argentine Economy Ministry and the Argentine Institute of Capital Markets * Amount outstanding as of Sept. 30, 2013 (Reporting By Alejandro Lifschitz; Editing by Andrew Hay)