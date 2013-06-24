WASHINGTON, June 24 The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday ruled against an employee at an Indiana college who claimed she had suffered racial harassment in the workplace.

In a 5-4 vote, the court held that catering assistant Maetta Vance, who is black, could not sue Ball State University over the alleged taunts and threats made by a white colleague who Vance considered to be her supervisor. The court concluded the colleague could not be considered a supervisor under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.