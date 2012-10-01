WASHINGTON Oct 1 The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday refused to consider an appeal by Bank of America Corp's Merrill Lynch unit of a ruling that allowed black brokers who accused it of bias to pursue their lawsuit as a class action.

Merrill contended that the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Chicago misinterpreted a 2011 Supreme Court decision, in a case known as Wal-Mart Stores Inc v. Dukes, that made it significantly harder to pursue class-action cases.

The lawsuit accused Merrill of steering blacks into clerical positions and diverting lucrative accounts to white brokers, resulting in lower pay and fewer career growth opportunities.