By Lawrence Hurley
| WASHINGTON, April 1
WASHINGTON, April 1 As the U.S. Supreme Court on
Wednesday considered the case of a Massachusetts homeowner
battling his mortgage lender over a bankruptcy plan, several
justices focused their attention on his unlikely ally: Bank of
America Corp.
Bank of America, one of the largest U.S. banks, filed a
friend-of-the-court brief in support of Louis Bullard, who owes
community bank Blue Hills Bancorp Inc $387,000 for the
mortgage on a property in the town of Randolph.
During a one-hour oral argument on the technical issue of
whether Bullard can appeal a bankruptcy judge's rejection of his
proposed bankruptcy plan, some justices wondered why Bank of
America, as a major creditor, would support a debtor.
Bank of America originated more than $80 billion in mortgage
loans in 2014.
Another question raised in court was why Blue Hills,
formerly known as Hyde Park Savings Bank, had no similar support
from the business community. The U.S. government also filed a
brief backing Bullard.
That left Blue Hill's lawyer, Douglas Hallward-Driemeier,
playing defense.
At one point, Justice Anthony Kennedy asked why "some of the
very major creditors in the country" had sided with the debtor.
Hallward-Driemeier responded that the Bank of America brief
was "somewhat surprising to me." He said Bank of America's role
in the case may have prompted other creditors to "give pause as
to whether they want to be adverse to them on our side."
Justice Elena Kagan sounded unconvinced.
"But, I mean, really, do you think everybody in the world is
so intimidated by the Bank of America?" Kagan asked.
Bank of America's brief says allowing appeals when
bankruptcy plans are rejected would assist with "the orderly and
uniform development of bankruptcy law," which would benefit
creditors as well as homeowners like Bullard.
The brief, along with the one by the U.S. government, could
prove critical in swaying the court, with several justices
probing lawyers on both sides about the practical consequences
of a ruling in favor of Bullard.
Kagan noted that in parts of the country where such appeals
are allowed, "it hasn't really led to the kinds of bad
consequences we're all surmising about."
A ruling is due by the end of June.
The case is Bullard v. Hyde Park Savings Bank, U.S. Supreme
Court, No. 14-116.
(Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham)