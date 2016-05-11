By Tom Hals
| WILMINGTON, Del.
WILMINGTON, Del. May 11 When energy prices
began to plummet nearly two years ago, oil companies with
billions of dollars in debt followed a well-worn path to the
busiest U.S. Bankruptcy Court for large Chapter 11 cases, in
Wilmington, Delaware.
Since March, however, six publicly traded energy producers
have filed for bankruptcy and five of them opted to file in
Houston. The latest was Houston-based Linn Energy LLC, which
filed on Wednesday.
Lawyers who help decide where a company seeks bankruptcy
protection say the Houston court could move some cases more
quickly, saving oil-and-gas companies millions of dollars in
potential legal fees, which can then be used to pay creditors.
More companies began to file in Houston after the court
adopted a work order that aimed to expedite large cases by
directing them to two of its six judges: Martin Isgur and Chief
Judge David Jones.
A clerk for Jones said the judge would decline to comment on
the work order.
Lynn LoPucki, a UCLA Law School professor who has written
about competition among courts for cases, said the work order
would make the Houston court more attractive. "Case placers
would like to know in advance who would have their case."
Soon after the rule change, Southcross Holdings LP, a
pipeline operator, filed for Chapter 11 in Houston. In just two
weeks, Isgur confirmed a bankruptcy plan that cut $700 million
in debt. Such a lightning-fast case helped keep down costs.
Since then, others filing for Chapter 11 in Houston included
Energy XXI Ltd, Goodrich Petroleum Corp and Ultra Petroleum
Corp, all based in Houston, and Tulsa, Oklahoma-based Midstates
Petroleum Co Inc.
All could have filed in Delaware, which until that point in
the current downturn had handled the bankruptcy of nearly every
oil-and-gas producer involving at least $500 million of debt.
Companies can file where they have their headquarters, where
they are incorporated, where their principal assets are located
or where an affiliate has a pending case.
For more than 20 years, experienced judges and legal
precedents have made Wilmington and New York the go-to venues
for large bankruptcies. These courts have handled filings by
Detroit-based General Motors, Enron Corp of Houston and
Dallas-based Energy Future Holdings Corp, the largest power
company in Texas.
LoPucki has argued for years that Delaware and New York were
popular venues because they are more generous in approving high
professional and consulting fees. One of the Houston judges that
will no longer be hearing large cases is Jeff Bohm, who gained
notoriety for ripping the investment banks Tudor Pickering Holt
& Co and Houlihan Lokey for excessive fees in a 2009 ruling.
"These two investment banking firms have become hogs," he
wrote in the case of Energy Partners Ltd. The banks expected to
be paid for merely showing up, he wrote.
Lawyers said costs of bringing cases in Wilmington have also
risen, in part because parties are required to hire a Delaware
lawyer. There is no similar requirement in Houston.
"Houston is way less expensive than Delaware and New York,"
said Hugh Ray, a bankruptcy attorney based in Houston for McKool
Smith.
(Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware; Editing by
David Gregorio)