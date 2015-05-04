(Adds details on court action, reaction, paragraphs 3-10)
By Lawrence Hurley
WASHINGTON May 4 The U.S. Supreme Court on
Monday allowed Barclays Plc to claim about $4 billion of
disputed assets as part of its hurried purchase of much of
Lehman Brothers Holdings Inc's brokerage unit at the
height of the 2008 financial crisis.
The U.S. top court declined to hear an appeal filed by
Lehman's creditors, leaving intact an August 2014 ruling by the
2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New York that went in favor
of Barclays.
Barclays already had control of $3.5 billion of the disputed
$4 billion.
Trustee James Giddens has been seeking to recoup money for
the brokerage's creditors, including Lehman affiliates and hedge
funds. Lehman had been Wall Street's fourth-largest investment
bank. It had $639 billion of assets when it filed for Chapter 11
protection on Sept. 15, 2008, making its bankruptcy by far the
biggest in U.S. history.
Barclays won court approval to buy much of Lehman's
brokerage business at a Sept. 19, 2008, hearing overseen by U.S.
Bankruptcy Judge James Peck in Manhattan.
A dispute remained, however, over how to dispose of various
"cash" assets of the brokerage. These included the $4 billion of
margin assets held by third parties to support a Lehman
exchange-traded derivatives business.
Also in dispute was $1.9 billion of "clearance box" assets
used to process securities trades, although that was not part of
the Supreme Court appeal.
In February 2011, Peck said Barclays was entitled to the
clearance box assets but not the margin assets. But in July
2012, U.S. District Judge Katherine Forrest in Manhattan
partially reversed him, and said Barclays deserved both. The
appeals court upheld that decision.
"We are disappointed but remain focused on continued
progress in winding-down and closing out" the Lehman Brothers
estate, said Kent Jarrell, a spokesman for Giddens. "The trustee
appropriately reserved for the Barclays litigation, so the
decision does not impact distributions already completed or
assets on hand for potential additional distributions to
unsecured general creditors."
The case is Giddens v. Barclays, U.S. Supreme Court, No.
14-710.
(Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham)