By Kathy Finn
| NEW ORLEANS, June 5
NEW ORLEANS, June 5 A U.S. federal jury has
begun its deliberations on whether a former BP Plc
executive lied about how much oil spilled into the Gulf of
Mexico following the explosion of the Deepwater Horizon rig in
April 2010.
Prosecutors and a lawyer for defendant David Rainey made
their closing arguments to the jury on Friday morning in a case
brought by the government over statements Rainey made to agents
from the FBI and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)
nearly a year after the spill.
Rainey, BP's former vice president of exploration in the
Gulf, faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison if found
guilty of willfully making a fraudulent statement to federal law
enforcement agents.
The April 20, 2010, explosion of the Deepwater Horizon rig
led to 11 deaths and the largest U.S. offshore oil spill.
Justice Department lawyer Robert Zink said witness testimony
and text messages prove that Rainey deliberately understated the
flow rate.
On May 24, 2010, Rainey sent a 5,000-barrel-a-day estimate
to Congress, terming it BP's "best scientific guess" at the flow
rate, Zink said.
A group of government and independent scientists later
concluded that more than 60,000 barrels per day were leaking
into the Gulf during the relevant time, the Department of
Justice said.
Rainey's lawyer, Reid Weingarten, said prosecutors offered
no convincing reason why Rainey would lie to investigators.
"This charge never should have been brought," he said.
In rebutting the defense argument, Justice Department lawyer
Leo Tsao told the jury that Rainey knew during his interviews
with the FBI and EPA agents that he had sent unrealistic numbers
to Congress and the Coast Guard, "and he knew he had to defend
them," Tsao said. "That's criminal intent."
On Monday, U.S. District Judge Kurt Engelhardt dismissed a
separate charge that Rainey obstructed a congressional inquiry.
Days after the Deepwater Horizon rig exploded 50 miles (80
km) off Louisiana's coast, BP said about 1,000 barrels of oil
per day were flowing into the Gulf of Mexico. A week later, a
government scientist estimated the flow at nearly 5,000 barrels,
but said he could not vouch for the accuracy of that figure.
BP agreed to pay $4.5 billion in fines and other penalties
and pleaded guilty to criminal charges related to the spill. It
is also facing up to $13.7 billion in penalties under the Clean
Water Act.
The case is U.S. v. Rainey, 5th U.S. Circuit Court of
Appeals, No. 14-374.
