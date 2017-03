WASHINGTON, June 9 The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to block payments BP PLC is required to pay to businesses demanding compensation for the 2010 Gulf of Mexico oil spill while the company appeals a lower court ruling.

The high court rejected the company's emergency application, filed on May 28 after the New Orleans-based 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals lifted an injunction that had prevented payments being made. (Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Howard Goller)