By Lawrence Hurley
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Oct 2 Big business is urging the
U.S. Supreme Court to curb class action litigation in a series
of cases that dominate the nine justices' business docket in the
coming months.
The court returns for its new term on Monday with three
major class action cases already scheduled for oral arguments
this fall.
In other business cases of interest that will decided before
the term ends in June, the nine justices will hear a challenge
to government regulation of the electricity markets and decide
whether civil racketeering laws can apply to a company's actions
overseas.
The class action cases give the conservative-leaning court
another opportunity to cut back on such litigation, as it has
done in a series of rulings in recent years. The most
significant of those handed victories to Wal Mart Stores
Inc and Comcast Corp.
In all three new cases, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and
other business groups have filed court papers backing the
businesses sued by workers and consumers.
"This is an area of the court's docket we have been pushing
and trying to encourage the court to push back the worst abuses
of the class action tool," said Kate Comerford Todd, a lawyer
with the chamber's litigation arm.
The business community characterizes class actions as driven
largely by specialist plaintiffs' lawyers, who file claims on
behalf of groups of consumers over such issues as defective
products and unfair business practices.
If successful, lawyers can make millions of dollars in legal
fees. Individual plaintiffs generally recover much less, but
supporters of the practice say it can be the only way consumers
can pursue grievances against deep-pocketed companies.
Paul Bland, executive director of the consumer advocacy
group Public Justice, said all three of the new cases are
seeking "fairly dramatic change to the law that will really
hammer class actions."
TYSON CASE
In one of the cases, the court in November will consider
Tyson Foods Inc's appeal of a $5.8 million judgment
against the company over worker pay at an Iowa meat-processing
facility. Tyson objects to the use of statistics to determine
damages instead of assessing individual damages for each
plaintiff. A win for Tyson could have a broad impact on similar
disputes.
Another case the court will hear in November involves online
people-search service Spokeo Inc. It focuses on whether
plaintiffs can sue for a technical violation of federal law even
when they cannot show they have been harmed economically.
Business including Facebook Inc and Google
Inc joined friend-of-the-court briefs backing Spokeo's
position, saying allowing such lawsuits to go forward encourages
abuse of the class action process.
The third case concerns alleged violations of a federal
consumer law by advertising agency Campbell-Ewald Co. The court
will weigh during Oct. 14 oral arguments whether litigation ends
if the named plaintiff is offered the maximum available damages.
That means the case would not continue as a class action lawsuit
that would potentially benefit multiple plaintiffs.
Consumer advocates say a ruling for the company would allow
defendants to nip class action lawsuits in the bud.
Another case that has attracted business interest is the
challenge to an Obama administration regulation aimed at
encouraging efficiency in the electricity market by having
electrical grid operators pay users to reduce consumption at
peak times.
The regulation concerns what the Federal Energy Regulatory
Commission calls "demand-response," which is when, in an attempt
to manage demand for electricity, regional electrical grid
operators agree to pay electricity users to cut consumption at
peak times.
The dispute, also to be heard by the justices on Oct. 14,
has businesses lined up on both sides, with some trade groups
that represent utilities opposed to the regulation and some
utilities and companies that benefit from the payments backing
the government.
In a case the justices added to their calendar on Thursday,
the court will decide whether a lawsuit filed by European Union
countries accusing cigarette maker R.J. Reynolds of running a
global money-laundering scheme involving narcotics smuggling
into Europe can move forward.
The case could affect other cases in which U.S. federal
civil racketeering laws have been used to sue over conduct that
takes place overseas. R.J. Reynolds is part of Reynolds American
Inc.
