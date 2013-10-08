WASHINGTON Oct 8 The U.S. Supreme Court on
Tuesday appeared closely divided over whether to lift
restrictions on how much people can donate to political
candidates and parties.
The nine justices weighed a challenge by Republican donor
Shaun McCutcheon, an Alabama businessman, and the Republican
National Committee to the overall limit on campaign
contributions that donors can make to individual candidates and
committees over a two-year federal election cycle.
Although some justices signaled a willingness to lift the
restrictions, there was no sign of a desire to go further in
weakening a key 1976 campaign finance ruling, called Buckley v.
Valeo, as some campaign finance reform supporters feared.