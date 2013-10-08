By Lawrence Hurley
WASHINGTON Oct 8 Taking on campaign finance law
for the first time since its landmark 2010 Citizens United
ruling, the U.S. Supreme Court appeared closely divided on
Tuesday over a case that could expand how much individuals can
give candidates and parties.
Based on questions posed by the justices during oral
argument, in particular Chief Justice John Roberts, the court
appeared poised to take a narrower approach than it did in that
2010 decision, Citizens United v. Federal Election Commission,
that cleared the way for increased independent corporate and
union spending during federal elections.
The most likely outcome, if the court's five conservatives
vote together, would be a ruling that would lift the limit on
contributions donors can make to individual candidates over a
two-year federal election cycle without drastically overhauling
existing court precedent that underpins other campaign finance
laws.
The nine justices appeared conflicted as they weighed a
challenge by both Republican donor Shaun McCutcheon, an Alabama
businessman, and the Republican National Committee (RNC). The
challengers say the limits, imposed under federal law, violate
the freedom of speech protections under the First Amendment of
the U.S. Constitution.
Unlike Citizens United, the McCutcheon case deals with
donations to candidates by individuals rather than outside
expenditures by corporations and unions. Senator Mitch
McConnell, the Republican minority leader in the U.S. Senate,
has, along with the RNC, joined McCutcheon's side in the case
and was in the courtroom on Tuesday. Outside, supporters of
campaign finance reform gathered to denounce the influence of
money in politics, with some holding a sign saying "money out,
voters in."
It was the first time the court had waded into the
politically charged debate since the Citizens United ruling, in
which the court was split 5-4 along ideological lines.
That ruling greatly increased outside expenditures during
the 2012 presidential election, experts said. It also prompted
backlash led by President Barack Obama, who criticized the
ruling in his 2010 State of the Union speech.
During a news conference later on Tuesday, Obama said,
"There's nobody who operates in politics that has perfectly
clean hands on this issue." But, he added, it was important that
there be some binding rules.
"The people who vote for us should be more important than
somebody who's spending $1 million, $10 million, or $100 million
to help us get elected, because we don't know what their agendas
are," he said.
Dan Backer, one of McCutcheon's lawyers, disputed that
interpretation.
"Dollars don't vote, people do," he said in a phone
interview. "At the end of the day, it's always going to be the
voters who ultimately decide."
LOOKING FOR MIDDLE GROUND
Roberts, who was in the majority in the 2010 case, appeared
to be looking for some middle ground that would allow individual
donors to give to more candidates without opening the floodgates
to multimillion dollar contributions.
McCutcheon can only give the maximum amount allowable to a
total of nine candidates before he hits the cap under the
current law.
"We are telling him he can't make that contribution however
modest," Roberts said.
During the argument, questions posed by several conservative
justices indicated they might vote to lift the restrictions in
question. There was no sign, however, of a desire to go further
in weakening a key 1976 ruling, called Buckley v. Valeo, which
upheld limits on campaign finance donations while also
describing how courts should analyze such regulations.
The four justices appointed by Democratic presidents
appeared reluctant to lift the restrictions. Justice Anthony
Kennedy, appointed by a Republican but the court's regular swing
vote, was suspicious of the government's current limits but did
not signal a strong interest in taking any dramatic steps.
In the current two-year election cycle (2013-14), an
individual can give $2,600 to a candidate or committee and
$32,400 to a political party. But donors cannot exceed the
$123,200 overall limit during that period.
There is also a $48,600 cap on total donations to candidates
and a $74,600 cap on donations to political action committees
and parties.
'FUNDING WHOLE SHOOTING MATCH'
The Obama administration, which is defending the federal
campaign finance laws that the Federal Election Commission
implements and enforces, argues that the court already upheld
similar limits in the landmark 1976 decision.
Solicitor General Donald Verrilli, arguing for the
administration, told the justices that if they were to rule in
favor of McCutcheon, a small number of people could effectively
finance an entire federal election. Fewer than 500 people "can
fund the whole shooting match," he said.
Verrilli also said that a single donor would be able to give
a total of more than $3.6 million to a combination of candidates
and parties if McCutcheon won.
Such rhetoric was warmly received by the liberal members of
the bench, including Justice Stephen Breyer and Justice Elena
Kagan, but not by Justice Samuel Alito, one of the Republican
appointees who was in the Citizens United majority.
Alito criticized supporters of campaign finance reform for
putting forward "wild hypotheticals that are not obviously
plausible."
Justice Antonin Scalia was the most vocal conservative in
criticizing the current restrictions, noting that one of the
biggest ramifications is that more money now flows into
independent political action committees (PACs).
"I'm not sure that's a benefit to our political system," he
said.
Kagan, who argued and lost the Citizens United case in her
former role as solicitor general under Obama, countered by
noting that it was the 2010 ruling that led to a rise in
independent expenditures via PACs.
"I suppose that if this court is having second thoughts
about its rulings that independent expenditures are not
corrupting, we could change that part of the law," she said,
prompting laughter in the courtroom.
The case is McCutcheon v. FEC, U.S. Supreme Court, 12-536.