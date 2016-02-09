WASHINGTON Feb 9 The U.S. Supreme Court on
Tuesday delivered a major blow to President Barack Obama by
blocking federal regulations to curb carbon dioxide emissions
from power plants, the centerpiece of his administration's
strategy to combat climate change.
On a 5-4 vote, the court granted a request made by 27 states
and various companies and business groups to block the
administration's Clean Power Plan. The move means the
regulations will not be in effect while litigation continues
over whether their legality.
A U.S. appeals court in Washington had turned away a similar
request on Jan. 21.
(Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham)