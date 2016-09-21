(Repeats story with no change to text)
By Lawrence Hurley
WASHINGTON, Sept 21 Shorthanded and
ideologically divided, the U.S. Supreme Court has yet to take up
any cases on politically sensitive social issues in its new term
starting in October, instead showing a keen interest in more
technical cases of importance to business such as disputes over
intellectual property.
In addition to four intellectual property cases it has
already agreed to hear, the court could as soon as next week
take up a trademark battle that pits an Asian-American rock band
and the Washington Redskins football team against the U.S.
Patent and Trademark Office.
Later in the year, the court could take up a quirky
copyright fight between a woman and a record company over a
video she posted online of her toddler son dancing to a Prince
song.
The lineup so far is in contrast to the court's last term,
in which it heard major cases on abortion, racial preferences
and immigration in which it was closely divided. Those cases
were taken up before the death of conservative Antonin Scalia in
February, which left what is usually a nine-member court with a
vacancy that shows no sign of being filled until next year due
to the Republican-controlled Senate's refusal to consider
President Barack Obama's nominee.
Although the court has not taken up any cases of such social
or political magnitude for the coming term, it's possible it
could do so before it ends in June. The battle over whether
transgender students can use bathrooms that match their gender
identity is one candidate.
It is not unusual for the court to take up a handful of
intellectual property (IP) cases among the 70 or so it selects
for oral argument but this year there is a greater incentive
than ever because they are often decided by unanimous or
lopsided votes.
(Graphic on the Supreme Court's handling of intellectual
property cases: tmsnrt.rs/2cZmi4S)
Legal experts say the justices might seek to avoid cases on
which they could split 4-4. Such splits occurred four times
after Scalia's death, and provide little legal clarity, as
there's no written decision and no national precedent set.
"I do think the court will be looking for cases that don't
break along traditional partisan lines. IP cases fit that bill,"
said Mark Lemley, a law professor at Stanford Law School.
Such cases, on patent law, copyright and trademarks, can
have high financial stakes, especially when companies fight over
lucrative patent protections. One of the four IP cases already
taken up include a $400 million patent dispute between Samsung
Electronics Co Ltd and Apple Inc over the
design of the iPhone, which will be heard on Oct. 11.
"DANCING BABY" CASE
In the court's last term, it heard three intellectual
property cases, with two decided 8-0 and one 7-1, in line with
the vote counts in similar cases in recent years.
The trend in recent years, at least in patent cases, is for
the court to frequently reverse appeals court rulings that are
overly protective of patent rights. There is less of a pattern
in trademark and copyright cases.
Some lawyers think the court may have lowered its standards
for the coming term, accepting cases that it can dispose of
without 4-4 votes. The court can take cases for various reasons,
such as to resolve splits between lower courts or to decide a
question of pressing national importance.
IP law experts cited one of the patent cases, a dispute over
whether genetic-testing kits made by biotechnology company Life
Technologies Corp, now part of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc
infringed upon patents held by Promega Corp as an
example in part because the issue is narrow and it has little
chance of affecting other cases.
Charles Duan, a lawyer with digital advocacy group Public
Knowledge, was among those who questioned why the court took the
Promega case, saying it "doesn't have much of a direct impact on
the public."
IP cases the court could still decide to hear this term
include the two disputes over whether offensive trademarks can
be canceled.
The Slants rock band, whose members are Asian-American,
chose the name specifically to reclaim a term used to disparage
Asians. But its application for a trademark was rejected by the
federal trademark office.
In the other case, the Washington Redskins organization has
long trademarked its name and objected when the trademark office
sought to cancel it because it was deemed to disparage Native
Americans.
The court will also decide whether to hear the copyright
dispute dubbed the "dancing baby" case over a video posted
online that showed a toddler dancing to Prince song "Let's Go
Crazy".. The legal question is whether copyright
holders can face damages if they incorrectly tell someone to
take down content posted online that is protected by the
so-called "fair use" doctrine, which allows unauthorized use of
copyrighted material in some circumstances.
The court has also showed provisional interest in three
other intellectual property-related cases by asking the Obama
administration to file briefs offering its opinion on whether
they should be taken up.
One closely-watched case on that list concerns Novartis
AG's bid to launch a copycat version of Amgen
Inc's cancer drug Neupogen, which IP law experts say the
court could take up because it is the first to reach the high
court on a new law addressing so-called biosimilar drugs.
(Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; editing by Stuart Grudgings.)