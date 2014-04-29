WASHINGTON, April 29 U.S. Supreme Court justices on Tuesday appeared to seek a compromise over whether police officers need warrants to search cell phones.

In oral arguments before the court, the justices appeared sympathetic to the need of police officers to quickly search phones when a suspect is arrested but were also wary of privacy concerns raised by the amount of personal data now kept on mobile devices. (Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Howard Goller)