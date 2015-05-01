By Lawrence Hurley
WASHINGTON May 1 A U.S. appeals court on Friday
threw out a constitutional challenge to the U.S. Consumer
Financial Protection Bureau.
On a 2-1 vote, a three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of
Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit said Nevada company
Morgan Drexen Inc and an attorney who contracts with the firm,
Kimberly Pisinski, had no legal grounds to make the claim.
The appeals court upheld a district judge's finding that the
company could raise its constitutional challenge as a defense in
an enforcement action filed by the consumer protection agency in
California. Pisinski did not have legal standing to sue, the
court found. In a dissenting opinion, Judge Brett Kavanaugh said
he believed Pisinski's claim should move forward.
The appeals court, in an opinion by Judge Judith Rogers, did
not reach the merits of the constitutional claim, in which the
plaintiffs said the section of the 2010 Dodd-Frank law that set
up the agency violates the U.S. Constitution's separation of
powers in part because it wields too much power and has limited
oversight.
In its enforcement action, the bureau said Morgan Drexen,
which sells support services to law firms, had illegally charged
consumers fees for debt relief services and misled customers.
The case is Morgan Drexen v. CFPB, U.S. Court of Appeals for
the District of Columbia Circuit, No. 13-5342.
(Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Doina Chiacu)