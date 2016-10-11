WASHINGTON Oct 11 A U.S. appeals court on Tuesday ruled that the U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau is unconstitutional because too much power is vested in the regulator's sole director, but that it can continue operating with the director removable by the president.
The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit ruled in favor of lender PHH Corp in its challenge to the financial watchdog created by the 2010 Dodd-Frank financial reform act, and threw out the $109 million penalty imposed on the company.
PHH objected after the agency in January 2014 accused the lender of referring customers to mortgage insurers who in turn bought reinsurance from a PHH unit. The bureau cast the reinsurance payments as improper kickbacks and imposed a $109 million penalty against PHH in June. (Reporting by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
