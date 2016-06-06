WASHINGTON, June 6 The U.S. Supreme Court on
Monday rejected Ecuador's challenge to a $96 million
international arbitration award in favor of energy company
Chevron Corp in a dispute over the development of oil
fields in the South American country.
The high court's refusal to hear the case leaves in place an
August 2015 ruling by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District
of Columbia Circuit upholding a 2011 award in Chevron's favor
from The Hague's Permanent Court of Arbitration in the
Netherlands.
(Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham)